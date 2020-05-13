JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s 8th Largest Position

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.6% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.34.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.