JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Reduced by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.97. The company has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

