JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 27,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 289,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,942 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 122,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

