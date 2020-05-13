JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 289,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,942 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 122,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.