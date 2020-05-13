Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 192.89% from the stock’s previous close.

KALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $651.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.26. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $12.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 203.82% and a negative net margin of 1,578.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rajeev M. Shah acquired 6,337,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd Bazemore acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 158,283 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,170,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 664,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 186,435 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 37,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,576 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

