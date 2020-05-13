KBC Group NV Acquires 20,175 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 142.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,363,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,340,000 after purchasing an additional 340,141 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,655,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,825,000 after purchasing an additional 43,861 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,882,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,410,000 after purchasing an additional 360,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Middleby stock opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average is $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.55. Middleby Corp has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.37 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,407.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,953.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $50,657.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,661.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,035 shares of company stock valued at $836,999. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

