KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 100.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 330,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.28. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $83.18.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,082,019.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,617.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen raised shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

