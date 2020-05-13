KBC Group NV Buys 2,616 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $2,183,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 179,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $34.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.