KBC Group NV Buys 8,100 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFO. State Street Corp raised its stake in IHS Markit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,319,000 after buying an additional 128,396 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,568,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,705,000 after purchasing an additional 239,314 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in IHS Markit by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,726,000 after buying an additional 981,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in IHS Markit by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,019,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,870,000 after buying an additional 654,205 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

NYSE INFO opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average of $70.90. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $110,065.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,301,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 53,820 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,339,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,043.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 928,269 shares of company stock valued at $66,157,514 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

