KBC Group NV Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,386,000 after purchasing an additional 73,085 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,772,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $848,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DRI opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average is $97.08. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,944. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins bought 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,169. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

