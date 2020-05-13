KBC Group NV Lowers Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 85.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 560,994 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 20,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,347,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CF Industries from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

CF Industries stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $55.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

