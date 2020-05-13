KBC Group NV Purchases 1,409 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $16,965,610,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,960,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $931,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,011,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,820,000 after buying an additional 54,046 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 457,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,262,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $929.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $771.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $798.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.18. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $966.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total value of $689,592.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $18,329,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,520 shares of company stock worth $327,059,976. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $904.00 to $986.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $822.38 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $844.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.