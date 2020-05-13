KBC Group NV Purchases 4,737 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $112.75 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $139.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

