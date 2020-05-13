KBC Group NV Purchases New Position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,855 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Yelp by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,937 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,707 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,061,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Yelp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,195 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,013,000 after acquiring an additional 153,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Yelp by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,348 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 92,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Yelp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

YELP stock opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97 and a beta of 1.53. Yelp Inc has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. Yelp had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

