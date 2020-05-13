KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 183.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,653 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 15,700.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE REG opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53. Regency Centers Corp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 64.50%.

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

