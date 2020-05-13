KBC Group NV Sells 173,047 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,047 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,475,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,554 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,662,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,803,000 after acquiring an additional 347,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,978,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,276,000 after acquiring an additional 66,132 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,396,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,378,000 after purchasing an additional 480,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 81.2% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,149,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn bought 238,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $3,155,296.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,017,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,452,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,168,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $15,817,834.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19. Newell Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

