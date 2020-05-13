KBC Group NV Sells 29,666 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,666 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 269.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average is $86.91.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

