KBC Group NV Sells 35,742 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,742 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Ameren by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 521.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

Ameren stock opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.90. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

