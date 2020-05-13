KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.01). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cedar Fair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.48. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.87.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.55). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.49) earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cedar Fair news, COO Tim Fisher purchased 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,101.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David R. Hoffman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Insiders have acquired 28,130 shares of company stock worth $1,008,559 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.