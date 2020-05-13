KeyCorp Comments on Aptiv PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Aptiv in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($1.46) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $64.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.69. Aptiv has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 121.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

