Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) vs. Seven & i (NYSE:RYKKY) Critical Comparison

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) and Seven & i (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kohl’s and Seven & i, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kohl’s 3 13 3 0 2.00 Seven & i 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kohl’s presently has a consensus price target of $36.87, suggesting a potential upside of 118.15%. Given Kohl’s’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kohl’s is more favorable than Seven & i.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kohl’s and Seven & i’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kohl’s $19.97 billion 0.13 $691.00 million $4.86 3.48 Seven & i N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kohl’s has higher revenue and earnings than Seven & i.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of Kohl’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kohl’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kohl’s and Seven & i’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kohl’s 3.46% 14.17% 5.19% Seven & i N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kohl’s beats Seven & i on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers. Kohl's Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Planet Fitness, Inc. to open Planet Fitness stores. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Seven & i Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates café and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs. As of February 28, 2019, it operated 917 stores in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the production, consultation, and design of residential and commercial space. Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

