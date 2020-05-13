LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €115.00 ($133.72) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s current price.

LEG has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €116.25 ($135.17).

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €109.58 ($127.42) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €101.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €104.75. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($114.53).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

