LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

Shares of LHCG opened at $142.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.74. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $159.48.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

