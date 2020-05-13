Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Pivotal Research in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.53% from the stock’s previous close.

LBRDK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $125.90 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,829,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,233,000 after buying an additional 128,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,645,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,402,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,324,000 after purchasing an additional 227,578 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,400,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,342 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

