Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 146.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.14% of Lithia Motors worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $110.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Lithia Motors Inc has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $165.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

