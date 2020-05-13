LMP Automotive (LMPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LMPX opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. LMP Automotive has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $49.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on LMP Automotive in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In other LMP Automotive news, CEO Samer Tawfik purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $208,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,700,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,376,233.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

