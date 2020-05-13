Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 4,410 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.22% of OSI Systems worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $70.71 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $117.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.