Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 45,730 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 297.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,730 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 34,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NYSE ELS opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

