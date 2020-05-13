Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires New Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 447.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $157.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.23.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

