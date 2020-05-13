Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 54,790 Shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,416 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,790 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Hanger were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HNGR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,054 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,216 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS HNGR opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. Hanger Inc has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The healthcare company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $233.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

