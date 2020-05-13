Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,415 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,802,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.02.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

