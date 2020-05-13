Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $132.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

