Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 1,197.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,779 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.69% of Anika Therapeutics worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANIK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 386.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 82,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $433.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $115,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,105.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

ANIK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti raised Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

