Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,490 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 830,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,457,398.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $86,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,133.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,816 shares of company stock valued at $480,797 over the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.95. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

