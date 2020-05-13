Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. FMR LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,494,000 after acquiring an additional 928,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,687,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,678,000 after acquiring an additional 378,107 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 15,209.4% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 353,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 351,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,084,000 after buying an additional 284,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total transaction of $742,914.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,493 shares of company stock worth $2,937,079. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $230.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

