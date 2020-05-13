Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,431 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 184,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $144.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average of $122.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $130.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.25.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $91,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,253.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

