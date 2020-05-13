Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 281,840 Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 273.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,755 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 281,840 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISBC opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $187.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.90 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.03%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

ISBC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

