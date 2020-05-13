Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Stock Position in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,350 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.08% of HUYA worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in HUYA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

HUYA stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.87. HUYA Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. HUYA had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HUYA Inc – will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of HUYA in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

