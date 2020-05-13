Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.09% of Healthequity worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthequity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,462,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Healthequity by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthequity by 18.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,100,000 after purchasing an additional 344,173 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Healthequity by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,791,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,729,000 after purchasing an additional 323,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Healthequity by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,385,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,695,000 after purchasing an additional 246,804 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY stock opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. Healthequity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. Healthequity had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Healthequity’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Healthequity in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Healthequity in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

