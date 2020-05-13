LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 12th

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th.

LPL Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA stock opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average of $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at $750,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LPL Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.