LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Holdings Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of LTC Properties worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $502,175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 58,295 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 421.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,754,000 after acquiring an additional 36,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 63,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Pieczynski purchased 1,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,764. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.84. LTC Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 66.42% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LTC. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

