M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

In other M/I Homes news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $672,902.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,235,409.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $792.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 6.38. M/I Homes Inc has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $48.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.80 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MHO. Wedbush dropped their price target on M/I Homes from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

