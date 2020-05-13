MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.94

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 7750268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.02.

The firm has a market cap of $999.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 222.14%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $168,270.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

