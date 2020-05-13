Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) Trading Down 6.4% Following Weak Earnings

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS)’s stock price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $160.00 and last traded at $161.67, approximately 517,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 282,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.65.

The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSGS shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $350.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $308.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $52,453,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $14,115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $11,797,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $7,110,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $6,349,000.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

