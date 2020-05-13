Magal Security Systems (MAGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter.

Get Magal Security Systems alerts:

Magal Security Systems stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 million, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.09. Magal Security Systems has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Magal Security Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Magal Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magal Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.