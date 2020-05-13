Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 1.39% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNSB opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

