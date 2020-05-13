Manitowoc’s (MTW) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Manitowoc from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Manitowoc from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.14.

MTW opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.73 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 10,000 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,523.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Manitowoc by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Manitowoc by 88.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Manitowoc by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

