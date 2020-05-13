Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 713,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,620 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 40,799,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,357,000 after purchasing an additional 547,881 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,099,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,469,000 after purchasing an additional 933,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,552,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,646,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,911,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,970 shares during the period. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities raised Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

