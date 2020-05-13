MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $497.73 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $517.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.86.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,170 shares of company stock valued at $15,074,363. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

