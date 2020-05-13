Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,584 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Masco worth $14,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $156,765,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1,372.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,025,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,200,000 after purchasing an additional 955,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Masco by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,060,000 after purchasing an additional 881,599 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Masco by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 790,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Masco by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,046,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,121,000 after purchasing an additional 624,851 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.